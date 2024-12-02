Kareena's 'Jaane Jaan' Taimur Poses With Her Award, Actress Says It Is His

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan said that the award she got for her work“Jaane Jaan” is her son Taimur Ali Khan's, who was seen posing with it in pictures shared by the actress.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of photographs of Taimur wearing his blanket over his head and holding on to the award.

“He thinks it's his but ofcourse it is ... #mera (my) Jaane Jaan,” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about the film“Jaane Jaan”, which is a mystery thriller film, is directed by Sujoy Ghosh is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino, which had earlier been made into the 2012 South Korean film Perfect Number by Bang Eun-jin.

It stars Kareena as a single mother involved in a murder, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

On the personal front, Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, after a widely followed romance, which started while shooting for the film“Tashan” in 2007. They welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016 and Jeh, their second child, in 2021.

Recently, the actress shared a photo of herself relaxing by the poolside with her pet dog Elvis.

She dropped a candid click where she is seen soaking up the sun, enjoying quality time with her furry friend. Alongside the photo, Khan wrote,“Say Hi to Elvis,” followed by heart emoji.

On the professional front, Kareena, who is the younger sister of actress Karisma Kapoor is riding high on the success of her recent release,“Singham Again," where she reprised her role as Avni.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff. Her film“The Buckingham Murders” recently had its digital premiere.