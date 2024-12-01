COSRX Unveils The New Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Viral K-Beauty brand, COSRX launches the Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask , the latest addition to its award winning, Advanced Snail line. This highly anticipated product follows the incredible success of COSRX's TikTok best sellers – the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and Advanced Snail 92 All-in-One Cream , affectionately known as the #MirrorSkin Duo for their ability to take the skin from glass to mirror like reflective radiance.

The Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask is formulated with a high concentration of Snail Secretion Filtrate (Mucin) to deliver powerful all-in-one skincare benefits in a single use. Using innovative hydrogel technology, the mask gradually turns transparent as its active ingredients are absorbed into the skin, offering hydrating, brightening, soothing, and firming effects while improving overall skin texture and radiance. Uniquely, the mask can also be used overnight, making it ideal for overnight care.

Instant Results After One Use

Infused with 34g of potent snail mucin, this mask provides immediate and effective relief for multiple skin concerns. It deeply hydrates, brightens, and refines the skin, while soothing redness and irritation. The mask also helps to smooth and tighten the skin, even out skin tone, and restore a natural, radiant glow.

Innovative Hydrogel Technology

The Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask features cutting-edge hydrogel technology that permits the release of active ingredients into the skin, with the mask becoming visibly thinner and more transparent over time. What's more, it has been carefully designed for a seamless fit to ensure optimal ingredient delivery for maximum results."

Overnight Treatment

The mask can be removed once it turns transparent after 2-3 hours. However, unlike traditional masks, the Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask is designed for overnight use, offering exceptional care while you sleep. This makes it the perfect solution for individuals seeking an efficient, fast-acting treatment that revitalizes the skin in just one application.

The Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask from COSRX is the ultimate skincare solution for anyone seeking a fast-acting, all-in-one treatment that transforms the skin in just one use. Elevate your skincare routine and experience the power of K-Beauty with the new mask from COSRX.

The Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask retails for $15 and is currently exclusively available at the

COSRX store at Amazon.

About COSRX: With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including , Amazon , ULTA , Revolve , Dermstore , Nordstrom and Target . COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok .

