Four Palestinians Killed By Israeli Occupation Drone In Jenin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- At least four Palestinians fell martyrs on Sunday in Israeli bombing carried out on the village of Sir, near Jenin City, Palestine's public authority for civil affairs announced.

The martyrs are Montaser Naeem, 35yrs, Ismail Abu Rab, 35yrs, Wael Lahlouh, 31yrs, and Abdulsalam Abu Rab 23yrs, the authority added in a press release, noting that the occupation kept the martyrs' bodies.

Earlier in the day, an Israeli drone bombarded a house in the village, and prevented journalists and ambulance from reaching them.

Earlier also, Two Palestinians, Mohamad Idrees, 35yrs, and Moaath Rayan, 32 yrs, died at Israeli occupation jails, Palestine's public authority for civil affairs announced.

In a joint statement, Palestinian Prisoners Club and the Commission for Prisoners Affairs said that they were informed of the martyrdom of the two prisoners after corresponding with the occupation army. (Pickup previous)

mah







