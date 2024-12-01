Bhartiya Kisan Parishad To Start Farmers' March To Delhi Today: Demands, Traffic Advisory, More Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) leader Sukhbir Khalifa said on Sunday that members of the organization will begin their march to Delhi on Monday, December 2, to demand compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws.

“We are ready for our march towards Delhi. On December 2, we will start our march towards Delhi from under the Maha Maya flyover (In Noida). At noon, all of us will reach there and demand our compensation and benefits as per the new laws,” Sukhbir Khalifa told ANI.

Also Read: 'Kangana Ranaut not authorised to...': BJP reprimands actor-MP over remarks on farmers' protest

In addition, other farmer organisations, including the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM, non-political), have planned their marches towards Delhi on foot starting from December 6.

Delhi Traffic Police releases advisory

vehicles and traffic diversions for passenger vehicles. Police are conducting stringent checks at all major Noida-Delhi borders.

Heavy Vehicle Restrictions: Goods vehicles are prohibited on routes including the Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Parichowk.

Alternate Routes for Passenger Vehicles:

Chilla Border to Greater Noida: Sector 14-A flyover → Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15 → Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk → Jhunjhupura Chowk.

DND Border to Delhi: Film City flyover → Sector-18 → Elevated Road.

Kalindi Border to Delhi: Mahamaya flyover → Sector-37.

Greater Noida to Delhi: Via Charkha roundabout → Kalindi Kunj or Hajipur underpass → Kalindi Kunj through Sector-51 and Model Town.

Yamuna Expressway Traffic: Exit at Jewar toll → Khurja → Jahangirpur.