Top News Today: Kerala Red Alert, Cyclone Fengal And Maharashtra CM Updates, UN Climate Case, IPO News & More On Dec 2

Today (December 2), the India Meteorological Department (IMD ) has issued a red alert in Kerala due to heavy rainfall, we also have the updates on Cyclone Fengal and the Maharashtra chief appointment saga; from the international side the United Nation's top court will hear its biggest climate change case; and in markets, the Rajesh Power Services is in focus.

IMD sounds red alert for Kerala, schools closed

The IMD issued a red alert for large swathes of Kerala amid torrential rainfall in south India due to Cyclone Fengal. Neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Puducherry have also been placed on an orange alert for Monday.

According to the IMD, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall on Monday (December 2). Though the weather agency earlier placed Kottayam and Pathanamthitta under an "orange" alert today, it was changed into a "red alert" later in the day.

Meanwhile, the district administrations declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges and anganwadi in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Wayanad districts today.

Cyclone Fengal update: Depression weakens, moves northwest

The IMD said that the depression, a remnant of Cyclone Fengal over the north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, has moved west-northwestward late on Sunday and is likely to continue moving and gradually weaken during the next six hours.

Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan said Puducherry recorded one of its highest rainfalls of 48.6 cm, which the drainage infrastructure is incapable of addressing.

Today is a holiday for all government and government-aided schools, private schools, and colleges in Puducherry, as per Education Minister A Namachivayam. Holiday has also been declared in schools and colleges in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra CM update: BJP proposes Devendra Fadnavis, meeting likely today

A senior BJP leader told PTI that Devendra Fadnavis has been proposed as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the legislative party leader. He added that a meeting will be held on December 2 or 3 to finalise the details.

Earlier outgoing CM Eknath Shinde said he would support the BJP's decision to pick the new state chief amid speculation that his son Shrikant Shinde might get the deputy CM's post and Shiv Sena is keen on the Home portfolio.

The new government is yet to be sworn in over a week after the Mahayuti clinched a win in Maharashtra. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for December 5 evening at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it.

UN court to hear landmark climate change case

The top United Nations court will hear its biggest climate case yet on December 2, as per an AP report. The International Court of Justice (ICJ ) will open a two-week hearing from 99 countries into the legal obligations of nations towards combating climate change and helping vulnerable ones fight the deadly impact.

This comes after the UN General Assembly (UNGA) last year asked the ICJ for its opinion on“the obligations of States in respect of climate change .” While any decision by the 1-judge bench would be non-binding advice and unable to directly force wealthy nations into action, it could provide the legal basis for future local lawsuits, the report added.

In the decade up to 2023, sea levels have risen by a global average of around 4.3 centimeters (1.7 inches), with parts of the Pacific rising higher still. The world has also warmed 1.3 degrees Celsius (2.3 Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times because of the burning of fossil fuels.

Rajesh Power Services IPO allotment finalised. Details here

The Rajesh Power Services IPO is expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform today. The allotment was finalised on November 27 and you can check your status through the registrar, Bigshare Services, or on the BSE website.

The SME IPO, which was open for subscription from November 25 to November 27, saw a healthy response from investors , being oversubscribed by 59 times.

Specifically, the NII segment was oversubscribed 138.46 times, while the QIB portion was oversubscribed 46.39 times. The retail portion has also been booked at 31.96 times, as per the exchange data. The IPO price was set between ₹319 and ₹335 per share.

