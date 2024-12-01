Pakistan: PTI Demands Access To Imran Khan, Raises Health Concerns & Safety

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Dec 2 (IANS) The committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued an official statement after a crucial meeting, calling for full access to party founder Imran Khan due to concerns over his and safety, reported.

The committee on Sunday highlighted that Imran Khan's well-being is a matter of grave concern, with growing public apprehensions, ARY News reported.

It called for immediate restoration of access for his family, team, and party officials to ensure transparency and accountability.

The statement urged the and Punjab governments, as well as jail authorities, to provide clear and regular updates on Imran Khan's health.

The committee also appealed to the judiciary to safeguard Imran Khan's fundamental rights and ensure robust security measures.

The committee issued a stern warning, holding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and state institutions fully accountable for any lapse compromising the safety of the PTI founder Imran Khan.

Earlier on Sunday, authorities from Adiala Jail clarified that PTI founder Imran Khan was currently in good health.

The clarification came after reports allegedly suggested Imran Khan's transfer to another location.

Sources revealed that Imran Khan was lodged in a cell designated as part of the New Town police station jurisdiction. Imran Khan is currently on physical remand until December 2 in connection with a case registered during the September 28 protest, ARY News reported.

Daily medical checkups by jail hospital doctors confirmed his blood pressure and sugar levels were normal. The PTI founder maintains his fitness with regular exercise twice a day, the authorities added.

As per the sources, following the jail manual guidelines, all necessary facilities were provided to the PTI founder.

Special care is being taken regarding the PTI founder's diet and overall well-being.

Jail authorities have ensured all arrangements for Imran Khan's comfort and health were in place.

On December 30, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore ruled the PTI founder guilty in connection with the events of May 9 and denied his bail in eight different cases.

The ruling was detailed in a six-page written decision by Judge Manzar Ali Gul of the ATC.

The written judgment pointed to considerable evidence against Khan, which included audio and video recordings of him urging violent actions.