Zelensky, Kallas Discuss Ukraine's European Integration, Defense Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas held discussions on bolstering defense support for Ukraine and advancing the country's European integration.

That's according to the Office of the President of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

During their meeting, Zelensky congratulated Kallas on her appointment and reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to achieving EU membership.

Both leaders discussed Ukraine's need to strengthen its air defenses to protect the lives of Ukrainians, as well as the country's EU accession negotiations and the coordination of efforts to achieve necessary progress in this area.

EU sees Ukraine as part of European family – Costa

On December 1, European Council President Antonio Costa, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, and EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

This was Kallas' first foreign visit to Ukraine in her new role as EU High Representative.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine