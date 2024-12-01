Georgian Authorities Must Stop Violence Against Their Own Citizens EU Statement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union condemns the acts of violence against peaceful in Georgia and calls on the country's to adhere to values and return to the path of EU accession.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said this in a joint statement on developments in Georgia, which was published on the European Commission's website, Ukrinform reports.

"The Georgian people have once again taken to the streets to reaffirm their aspirations for joining the European Union. The EU strongly condemns the violence against peaceful protesters, who are standing firm for their European and democratic future. These actions by the Georgian government have direct consequences on our relationship," the statement reads.

In the document, the European Union expressed regret about Irakli Kobakhidze's statement on the Georgian Dream's decision not to pursue the opening of EU accession negotiations and rejecting EU financial support until 2028.

This announcement marks a shift from the policies of all previous Georgian governments and the European aspirations of the vast majority of the Georgian people, as enshrined in the Constitution of Georgia.

"We recall that the Georgian authorities' course of actions and democratic backsliding led to the de facto halt of the accession process already in June this year and that financial assistance from the EU directly benefiting the Georgian authorities is currently on hold," Kallas and Kos said.

According to the statement, Georgian authorities must respect the right to freedom of assembly and freedom of expression, and refrain from using force against peaceful protesters, politicians and media representatives. All acts of violence must be investigated and those responsible held accountable.

"The EU reiterates its serious concerns about the continuous democratic backsliding of the country, including the irregularities which took place in the run up and during the recent Parliamentary elections. In this context, the EU is looking forward to the OSCE/ODIHR final report and its recommendations. The EU stands with the Georgian people and their choice for a European future. The door to the EU remains open and the return of Georgia to the European values and the EU accession path is in the hands of the Georgian leadership," the statement reads.

Riot police use water cannons, tear gas against protesters in Tbilisi

On November 28, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Georgia would suspend EU accession talks until 2028, sparking widespread outrage. That evening, protests erupted near the Georgian Dream party's central office in Tbilisi.

Special forces used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. According to the Georgian Interior Ministry, 43 protesters were detained, and at least ten journalists were injured during the dispersal.

The following day, thousands of protesters gathered again near the parliament building in Tbilisi. Law enforcement used water cannons to break up the demonstration, injuring Mariam Gaprindashvili, a journalist from an opposition TV channel.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili condemned the government's decision, calling it "the end of the constitutional coup" and likening the crackdown on protesters to "Russian methods."

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also condemned the use of force against peaceful protesters in Tbilisi, urging the Georgian authorities to respect citizens' rights to peaceful assembly and refrain from violence or provocations.

On Saturday, protests resumed across several cities in Georgia against the government's decision to abandon EU accession talks.