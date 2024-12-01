Suriname Leader Proposes Bitcoin To Replace National Currency

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Suriname's presidential candidate Maya Parbhoe has unveiled a groundbreaking strategy to transform the nation's system by adopting as its primary currency, seeking to make Suriname a global pioneer in cryptocurrency-based governance. If elected, Parbhoe plans to declare as tender immediately and phase out the Suriname dollar (SRD), positioning the nation at the forefront of decentralized economic reform. This initiative, inspired by El Salvador's trailblazing adoption of Bitcoin, represents a broader ambition to overhaul the country's financial framework and diminish reliance on international financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Parbhoe envisions Bitcoin as not just a currency but a foundation for economic sovereignty and a shield against corruption. Parbhoe's proposal to introduce Bitcoin as legal tender hinges on its expedited implementation. The executive order required for this change, she asserts, could bypass legislative hurdles, ensuring rapid adoption. This measure would follow her inauguration, signaling the start of a comprehensive economic transition designed to dismantle existing financial hierarchies and empower local populations. With Bitcoin replacing the SRD as the national currency, Suriname could set an unprecedented example of large-scale cryptocurrency integration. To facilitate this transition, Parbhoe has assembled a specialized economic advisory group, including Austrian economist Philip Baggis, who has extensive experience in decentralized financial systems. The advisory panel is drafting a roadmap to ensure a structured shift to Bitcoin while addressing potential legal and logistical challenges. This transformation, estimated to take two to three years, would also involve public education initiatives to familiarize citizens with cryptocurrency usage. The candidate's campaign has gained international attention, particularly among the global cryptocurrency community. A crowdfunding effort on Geyser, a platform tailored for Bitcoin projects, has so far raised approximately $45,000. This support has not only fueled her political campaign but also enabled local development projects, including technology centers and community food initiatives, reinforcing her image as a reformist leader. Suriname's modest economy and relatively small population provide an environment conducive to such a bold financial experiment. Parbhoe believes that adopting Bitcoin will allow the nation to bypass conventional financial constraints, reduce dependency on volatile currency exchange rates, and attract foreign investment. The revenue from oil reserves, projected to rise significantly by 2028, is another pillar of her strategy, aimed at repaying external debts and ensuring financial autonomy. Critics, however, caution against the risks associated with volatile cryptocurrency markets and the social upheaval that could accompany such a sweeping economic change. Skeptics argue that a lack of infrastructure and widespread understanding of Bitcoin could create barriers to implementation, potentially alienating sections of the population and disrupting everyday transactions.">



