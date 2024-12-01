Galaxy Macau presents Galaxy Music Gala: Lang Lang and Macao Orchestra on January 19, 2025. This extraordinary artist will make his debut at the GICC.

Lang Lang is celebrated for his extraordinary virtuosity and profound artistic insight, earning him recognition as one of the most influential and committed ambassadors for the arts in the 21st century. The first Chinese musician to be inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lang Lang has topped global classical music charts with millions of albums sold and has seamlessly crossed into the mainstream music. Heralded by the New York Times as“the hottest artist on the classical music planet”, Lang Lang continues to collaborate with world-class orchestras and conductors, breathing new life into musical masterpieces with every performance. His sold-out concerts worldwide provide unforgettable experiences for music enthusiasts.

At the Galaxy Music Gala: Lang Lang and Macao Orchestra , audiences will be treated to a selection of classical masterpieces that showcase Lang Lang's exceptional techniques and emotional expression. Lang Lang will perform solo pieces of Chopin's Mazurkas and then be joined by the Macao Orchestra under Lio Kuokman's baton for Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2. The orchestra will also present Shostakovich's Festive Overture and Mascagni's Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana, promising a musical journey that transcends time and space.