ENEC And ADNOC To Pursue Nuclear Technology In Oil Sector

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The Emirates Nuclear Corporation (ENEC) and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) have announced a strategic partnership to explore the application of nuclear energy in the oil and sector. This collaboration marks a significant step toward expanding the use of nuclear as a cleaner and more sustainable energy source in the UAE's key industries. Both organizations, which already play vital roles in the [...]">



MENAFN01122024000152002308ID1108943593