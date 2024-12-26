Turkish main stock index ends Tuesday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye's benchmark stock closed at 9,672.75 points, marking a 0.48 percent increase from the previous day’s close. The BIST 100 index, which reflects the performance of the country’s top 100 companies, gained 46.19 points, indicating positive market movement. The daily trading volume for the session amounted to 60.5 billion Turkish liras, or approximately USD1.72 billion, reflecting significant investor activity.



In the commodities market, the price of one ounce of gold stood at USD2,625.39 by the close of trading on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was priced at about USD73.33 per barrel. These commodity prices reflect global trends that continue to shape financial and economic conditions worldwide.



The foreign exchange market also saw some notable movements. The US dollar was trading at 35.2602 Turkish liras, while the euro was valued at 36.6582 liras. The British pound was trading at 44.4435 liras, further highlighting the ongoing fluctuations in the value of the Turkish lira against major currencies.



Overall, Tuesday’s trading session on Borsa Istanbul showed positive momentum with moderate gains in the benchmark index, reflecting investor confidence despite global economic uncertainties. The movement in currency exchange rates and commodity prices will likely continue to influence the financial landscape in the coming days.



MENAFN26122024000045015839ID1109031359