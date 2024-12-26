Iran to reveal initial oil well equipped with AI in 2025

(MENAFN) Iran's vice president for science and technology, Hossein Afshin, announced that the country will unveil its first oil well equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) next year. This announcement was made during a ceremony marking the launch of the country's first oil WRFM (Well Reservoir and Facility Management) center on Tuesday. Afshin emphasized that the unveiling of the WRFM center marks a significant step towards integrating commercial intelligence and AI into the oil sector.



He further revealed that the first AI-equipped oil well would be located in the Sepehr and Jofeyr oil fields. This development will be a milestone for Iran, as it seeks to incorporate cutting-edge technologies into its oil industry. In addition to the AI-equipped oil well, the country is also working on its first smart refinery, which is under construction on Qeshm Island in southern Iran.



Afshin highlighted the importance of introducing artificial intelligence into the oil industry and stressed that achieving commercial intelligence is a necessary precursor to implementing AI. He pointed out that the WRFM center, which is already operational, will be further enhanced with AI technology in the coming year to provide innovative solutions for the oil sector.



The vice president emphasized that such large-scale projects, typically carried out in neighboring countries with the help of international companies, have been developed domestically in Iran. This reflects the country’s growing capability to implement advanced technologies independently, marking a significant achievement for Iran's science and technology sector.

