Iran hosts 31st International Printing packaging, related machinery exhibit

(MENAFN) The 31st International Printing, Packaging, and Related Machinery of Iran (IPP) officially began on Monday at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds. This significant event, which spans four days, brings together a total of 450 participants from both Iran and abroad, showcasing the latest developments in the printing and packaging industries.



The exhibition serves as an important platform for professionals in the printing, packaging, and machinery sectors, offering opportunities for networking, collaboration, and the exchange of technological innovations. Participants are displaying a wide range of products and services, highlighting the advancements and trends within these industries. The event is expected to attract a large number of visitors, including business leaders, industry experts, and government representatives.



According to the deputy minister of industry, mining, and trade, the printing and packaging sector plays a crucial role in Iran’s economy, with exports from the sector valued at USD400 million annually. This figure underscores the importance of the industry and its growing presence in international markets.



The exhibition provides an ideal venue for strengthening Iran’s position in the global printing and packaging sectors. It also highlights the country’s potential for further growth and development in these industries, particularly through enhanced cooperation with international partners. The event is expected to foster long-term business relationships and encourage innovation within the sector.

MENAFN26122024000045015839ID1109031321