Russia sets regional restrictions on crypto mining to manage energy demand

(MENAFN) The Russian government has announced a list of regions where cryptocurrency mining will face restrictions or outright bans, effective from January 1, 2025, to March 15, 2031, according to a report by a news agency on Tuesday, citing an official government document.



The ban will apply in ten regions experiencing electricity deficits, including Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, North Ossetia, and Chechnya. Also affected are Russia’s newly incorporated regions: The Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, along with Zaporozhye and Kherson.



Additionally, temporary mining restrictions will be implemented during peak energy consumption periods in three regions: Irkutsk, Buryatia, and Transbaikal.



The list of restricted regions could be expanded based on energy demands, as per sources within the Cabinet of Ministers. The government emphasizes the importance of balancing energy usage to prioritize industrial needs and mitigate power shortages.



This initiative is part of a broader strategy to optimize energy resource management and maintain a stable power supply for critical sectors.

MENAFN26122024000045016755ID1109031360