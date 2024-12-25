Fellowship Opportunity For Journalists To Attend UN Ocean Conference 2025

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Internews' Earth Journalism is offering an exciting in-person fellowship program for journalists to attend and report from the 3rd United Nations Ocean (UNOC3), taking place from June 9-13, 2025, in Nice, France.



This critical conference aims to accelerate progress on ocean conservation and sustainable management, serving as a pivotal moment for global ocean initiatives. The deadline to apply is Jan. 15, 2025.



The fellowship will select 5-8 journalists, providing them with resources and technical support to effectively cover the event. Prior to the conference, fellows will participate in a pre-COP virtual workshop to connect with their cohort and media trainer, explore reporting opportunities, and prepare for their assignments.

Eligibility Criteria



To qualify for this fellowship, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Professional Journalism Background : Must be a journalist working with an established media house or as a freelancer representing any coastal country. Special consideration will be given to applicants from the Mediterranean region and low- to middle-income countries.

Ocean Reporting Experience : Should have prior experience reporting on ocean-related issues, such as illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, algal blooms, ocean acidification, pollution, or solutions like marine protected areas, fishing quotas, and innovative technologies.

Story Proposals : Applicants must outline the kinds of stories they plan to pursue during the conference.

Availability : Should be available in Nice from June 9-13, 2025, with travel dates set for June 7 and June 14.

Language Proficiency : A strong command of English is required.

Supporting Documentation : Must provide an up-to-date CV, a letter of support from an editor or producer confirming publication or broadcast of their reports, and relevant work samples on ocean-related topics published within the past year.

Work samples can be in any language, provided they are accompanied by a short English synopsis.

Fellowships Benefits

Selected fellows will gain exclusive access to vital discussions at UNOC3, insights into ocean governance, and opportunities to connect with global experts. The fellowship ensures journalists are well-equipped to deliver impactful stories on this critical subject.

Interested journalists can learn more and apply by visiting:

UN Ocean Conference 2025 Fellowships