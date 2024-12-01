Iraq’s defense minister says military fully prepared to defend borders, airspace

(MENAFN) Iraqi Defense Thabit Abbasi stated on Friday that the country’s military is fully prepared to defend its borders and airspace from any potential threats. Abbasi affirmed the commitment of Iraq's security forces to protect national sovereignty, specifically highlighting their readiness to counter any dangers stemming from the situation in Syria. The minister's remarks underscored that Iraqi units are actively stationed along the borders, continuously conducting surveillance operations to monitor and prevent incursions.



Abbasi also noted that Iraq's intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the movements of terrorist groups, emphasizing that any attempt by these groups to approach or attack Iraq's borders would be met with a strong and resolute response. This declaration comes amid escalating tensions in the region, particularly in Syria, where armed opposition groups are engaged in intense fighting with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.



Meanwhile, local sources reported significant developments in Syria late Friday, as opposition forces advanced into central Aleppo. Over the course of three days, these groups managed to capture 108 locations, including 86 in Aleppo's countryside and 22 in Idlib. This series of strategic gains further complicates the security landscape in northern Syria, raising concerns about the potential for increased instability along Iraq’s border.

MENAFN01122024000045015839ID1108943211