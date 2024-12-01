Himachal CM Launches 'Car Bin' Initiative To Promote HIV Awareness

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Dec 1 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday launched the 'Car Bin' initiative to promote awareness and cleanliness.

In the first phase, 4,000 taxis would be equipped with these bins free of charge, with plans to cover all 30,000 taxis in the state in a phased manner.

Presiding over the 37th World Day programme here, the Chief Minister said the state has taken significant steps in the past two years to address HIV-related challenges and improve the overall healthcare.

He said targeted individuals were being provided with equal access to awareness, testing and medication.

In 2024 alone, eight lakh people were made aware of HIV and from January 2023 to October 2024, a total of 234 testing camps were organized with a record 5,92,902 individuals tested for HIV.

He said the state currently has 55 testing and counselling centres along with two mobile testing vehicles offering free HIV testing services.

The Chief Minister gave the“3-G Formula” for HIV prevention. It is“Get Aware, Get Tested and Get Victory over HIV”. He urged the youth to adopt this principle and contribute in raising awareness.

“Young people must be made aware of HIV so that they could encourage others in their communities to voluntarily undergo for HIV testing.” He calls to ensure greater youth participation in initiatives such as the Red Ribbon Clubs.

He also assured that HIV-positive individuals would be provided free treatment and medications through anti-retroviral therapy (ART) centres immediately after detection.

Currently, 5,897 individuals are availing free treatment and medication facilities. He expressed concern over the link between substance abuse, syringe use and the spread of HIV.

“The rising issues of drug use among the youth and substance abuse through syringes deeply concern us, which leads to a serious impact on the future of our coming generations,” he added.