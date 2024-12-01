PKL Season 11: Devank Dalal Eyes Fourth Title For Patna Pirates After Big Win Over Bengaluru Bull

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, Dec 1 (IANS) In the high-stakes world of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the Patna Pirates aren't just playing a game - they're crafting a legacy. Their stunning 54-29 victory over the Bengaluru Bulls on Saturday is a testament to their efforts, led by the excellent raiding duo of Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab.

Devank, who is the current green sleeve holder with an impressive 181 points this season, has only one goal in mind.“I want to add a fourth star above our team logo on the jersey,” he said, indicating his intention to add another trophy to their record of three PKL trophies in the cabinet.

He is ably supported by Ayan, who also has 113 raid points to his name. Both raiders do their job diligently, allowing their defensive unit - led by Ankit Jaglan and Shubham Shinde - to concentrate on containing the opponent's raiders.

“When three or two of us together complement each other, it feels good. We want to do better and push each other forward. Competition becomes so important,” said Shubham, whose High 5 and 7 points in total kept the Bengaluru Bulls in check.

The recent match against Bengaluru Bulls was a masterclass in this approach. Raiders Devank and Ayan were relentless, while defenders like Ankit and Shubham created an impenetrable fortress. Shubham's High 5 was the cherry on top of a near-perfect performance.

“I tell our defenders to keep our raiders open. When they play with outside planning, they should get support from inside defense. This motivates our raiders, who are new players and giving their 100%,” concurred their head coach Narender Redhu.

“We have one more match, and then on December 6, we have a match with Haryana Steelers. We'll make plans and try to perform excellently in defense. I want our moment with our two raiders - Ayan and Devank - to continue like this,” he concluded, as the side will conclude their Noida leg with a clash against the Bengal Warriorz on Sunday.