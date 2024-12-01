Riot Police Use Water Cannons, Tear Gas Against Protesters In Tbilisi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Security forces employed anti-riot tools against participants in the ongoing rally downtown Tbilisi protesting against the Georgian government's U-turn on the EU accession path.

This was reported by SOVA , Ukrinform saw.

As per local media, a water cannon was used without the required warning to protesters.

"There are reports of pepper spray and tear being used. In turn, participants of the rally are hurling fireworks and various items at the riot police," the post says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Georgian Prime Irakli Kobakhidze stated on November 28 that Georgia was abandoning negotiations on joining the EU until 2028.

The statement sparked public outrage and on the same day led to protests outside the central office of the Georgian Dream party in Tbilisi.

Riot police dispersed protesters with water cannons and tear gas. According to the Georgian Interior Ministry, 43 protesters were detained. At least 10 journalists were injured.

The next day, a multi-thousand-strong rally gathered outside the parliament building in Tbilisi. Law enforcement used water cannons. Mariam Gaprindashvili, a journalist for the opposition TV channel, was injured.

President Salome Zurabishvili called the government's decision to suspend the European integration process "a full stop in a constitutional coup", and labeled the arrests part of a "Russian toolkit".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemned the use of force against a peaceful demonstration in Tbilisi and called on the Georgian authorities to respect the right of citizens to peaceful rally, to refrain from violence and provocations.

On Saturday, protests resumed in several Georgian cities.

Photo: Echo of the Caucasus