Govt Notifies Kashmiri Bat In Handicraft List, Manufacturers Appreciate Move

Bat Manufacturers in Kashmir say this step is expected to give a significant boost to the reputation of Kashmiri bats globally while preserving their traditional craftsmanship, reported news agency KNO.

The cricket bat in the region, particularly in Sangam and Awantipora areas of South Kashmir, has a rich history and is renowned for its high-quality willow bats.

The decision to classify Kashmiri bats as a handicraft means they will now benefit from government support, branding, and market outreach under the handicraft sector.

“Notifying Kashmiri bats as a handicraft will help strengthen their recognition across the world. It acknowledges the skill, tradition, and quality associated with these bats,” said Fawzul Kabiir, Vice President of Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir. He said that this move is going to safeguard the traditional methods of crafting bats, which involve meticulous manual work and the use of locally grown willow wood, distinguishing Kashmiri bats from mass-produced alternatives.

