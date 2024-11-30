Innovative Tools For Nutrition Education And Climate Action

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NutriClime Erasmus+ Project to tackle climate change through education. With a focus on healthy eating, sustainability, and innovative 3D game and AR elements.

LETTERKENNY, DONEGAL, IRELAND, November 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Connecting Nutrition and Sustainability

The NutriClime Project addresses the impact of dietary choices on greenhouse emissions and climate change. Through interactive e-modules and educational games, the project empowers learners to make informed, sustainable choices.

Key Outputs Highlighted

AR-Enhanced E-Modules

These modules provide immersive learning experiences, covering topics such as biochemical processes, digestion, processed food risks, and climate change fundamentals.

NutriVenture Game

A 3D game linked to the e-modules, NutriVenture takes players on an eco-warrior journey to create a sustainable future for Planet 2.0 by solving nutrition, sustainable construction, and farming challenges.

Teacher CPD Modules

Continuing Professional Development (CPD) modules equip educators with the knowledge and skills to integrate sustainability into their teaching practices.

Inspiring the Next Generation: Aspiring Young Adults to Embrace Teaching Careers"

The "Aspiring Young Adults to Become Effective Teachers" campaign is a dynamic initiative designed to promote the teaching profession among young adults. This output includes a comprehensive package of resources such as social media templates, a content calendar, sample posts, and creative "students-teach-students" initiatives. These tools highlight the value of teaching careers, inspire interest, and provide practical ways to engage potential future educators. Young adults

As part of this initiative, aspiring teachers can leverage NutriClime's AR-enhanced modules and 3D NutriVenture game to design and deliver interactive, sustainability-focused lessons for their classmates. This will help them explore topics such as climate change, sustainable nutrition, and environmental impact in a hands-on way. By combining the campaign's resources with NutriClime's cutting-edge technology, young adults are empowered to promote the teaching profession and raise awareness about critical global challenges.

Looking Forward

NutriClime's resources are freely available, enabling educators and learners to take meaningful steps toward a sustainable future.

Project partners:

Academy for International Science and Research, Belgium

Innovation Hive, Greece

21 DERNEGI, Turkey

MACDAC ENGINEERING CONSULTANCY BUREAU, Malta



