Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report For Q3 And 9M Of 2024 (Unaudited)


11/30/2024 5:00:43 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Selected financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 9 months of 2024 compared to 9 months of 2023 and 30.09.2024 compared to 31.12.2023 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 09m 2024 09m 2023 Change
Revenue 46 489 46 739 -0.5%
Gross profit 27 232 28 078 -3.0%
Operating profit 14 452 16 267 -11.2%
EBITDA 16 724 18 630 -10.2%
Net profit for the period 10 705 8 842 21.1%
Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 9 711 7 912 22.7%
Earnings per share (EUR) 0,27 0,22 22.7%
Operating cash flow for the period 11 251 15 369 -26.8%
in thousands of EUR 30.09.2024 31.12.2023 Change
Total assets 80 299 72 252 11.1%
Total current assets 67 978 59 395 14.5%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 63 741 54 120 17.8%
Cash and cash equivalents 40 888 32 878 24.4%
Margin analysis, % 09m 2024 09m 2023 Change
Gross profit 58.6 60.1 -2.5%
Operating profit 31.1 34.8 -10.6%
EBITDA 36.0 39.9 -9.8%
Net profit 23.0 18.9 21.7%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 20.9 16.9 23.7%
Financial ratios, % 30.09.2024 31.12.2023 Change
ROA 15.1 14.5 4.1%
ROE 19.9 20.2 -1.5%
Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 2.9 4.1 -29.3%
Current ratio 8.7 5.8 50.0%
Quick ratio 5.6 3.4 64.7%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted 46 489 thousand EUR during 9 months of 2024, representing a 0.5% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale decreased by 4.9%, measured in EUR.

The Group's gross profit during 9 months of 2024 amounted to 27 232 thousand EUR and decrease by 3.0% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 9 months of 2024 decreased by 2.5% compared to 9 months of 2023. The cost of sold goods increased by 3.2%.

Consolidated operating profit for 9 months of 2024 amounted to 14 452 thousand EUR, compared to 16 267 thousand EUR for 9 months of 2023, decrease by 11.2%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 31.1% for 9 months of 2024 (34.8% for 9 months of 2023). Consolidated EBITDA for 9 months of 2024 decreased by 10.2% and amounted to 16 724 thousand EUR, which is 36.0% in margin terms (18 630 thousand EUR and 39.9% for 9 months of 2023).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 9 months of 2024 amounted 9 711 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 7 912 thousand EUR for 9 months of 2023, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 9 months of 2024 was 20.9% against net profit 16.9% for 9 months of 2023.

Financial position

As of 30 September 2024 consolidated assets amounted to 80 299 thousand EUR representing increase by 11.1% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2023.

Trade and other receivables decreased by 16 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2023 and amounted to 1 338 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2024. Inventory balance increased by 647 thousand EUR and amounted to 24 587 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2024.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 9 621 thousand EUR and amounted to 63 741 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2024. Current liabilities decreased by 2 483 thousand EUR during 9 months of 2024.

Investments

During 9 months of 2024 the Group's investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 830 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 896 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 September 2024, the Group employed 1 668 employees, including 514 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2023 there were 1 626 employees, including 500 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 9 months of 2024 amounted 10 612 thousand EUR ( 9 964 thousand EUR in 9 months 2023). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 475 thousand EUR.

Decisions made by governing bodies during 09 months 2024

On the 19th of March 2024, the AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders stated below without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on March 19, 2024, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG and in the newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.

On April 9, 2024 Silvano Fashion Group Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders adopted the following decisions:

1.1. To appoint the auditing company Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registry code 10877299, located at Rävala puiestee 4, 10143 Tallinn) as the auditor of AS Silvano Fashion Group;

1.2. To authorize the Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group to enter into an audit service agreement with the auditing company AS Ernst & Young Baltic for auditing the economic activities of AS Silvano Fashion Group 2023.

On the 29th of May 2024, AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on May 29, 2024, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn

and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG and in the daily newspaper Eesti Ekspress.

On June 20, 2024 Silvano Fashion Group held its regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The Meeting adopted the following decisions:

  • To approve the 2023 Annual Report;
  • To left the net profit undistributed and to include the net profit of the financial year 2023 in retained earnings.

    The decisions of the general meeting were published on the website of AS Silvano Fashion Group .

    Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

    in thousands of EUR Note 30.09.2024 31.12.2023
    Unaudited Audited
    ASSETS
    Current assets
    Cash and cash equivalents 2 40 888 32 878
    Trade and other receivables 3 1 338 1 354
    Prepayments and other tax receivables 3 1 082 1 115
    Current loans granted 0 29
    Other assets 83 79
    Inventories 4 24 587 23 940
    Total current assets 67 978 59 395
    Non-current assets
    Non-current receivables 278 292
    Investments in associates 99 85
    Investments in other shares 211 213
    Deferred tax asset 2 292 2 155
    Intangible assets 637 579
    Investment property 852 899
    Property, plant and equipment 5 7 952 8 634
    Total non-current assets 12 321 12 857
    TOTAL ASSETS 80 299 72 252
    LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
    Current liabilities
    Current lease liabilities 629 2 162
    Trade and other payables 6 4 933 7 377
    Tax liabilities 2 241 747
    Total current liabilities 7 803 10 286
    Non-current liabilities
    Deferred tax liability 730 736
    Non-current lease liabilities 4 920 4 321
    Non-current provisions 45 46
    Total non-current liabilities 5 695 5 103
    Total liabilities 13 498 15 389
    Equity
    Share capital 7 3 600 3 600
    Share premium 4 967 4 967
    Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306
    Unrealised exchange rate differences -20 092 -20 002
    Retained earnings 73 960 64 249
    Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 63 741 54 120
    Non-controlling interest 3 060 2 743
    Total equity 66 801 56 863
    TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 80 299 72 252

    Consolidated Income Statement

    in thousands of EUR Note 3Q 2024 3Q 2023 09m 2024 09m 2023
    Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
    Revenue from contracts with customers 9 16 344 15 332 46 489 46 739
    Cost of goods sold -6 301 -6 091 -19 257 -18 661
    Gross Profit 10 043 9 241 27 232 28 078
    Distribution expenses -2 950 -2 517 -8 723 -8 071
    Administrative expenses -1 086 -1 026 -3 540 -3 303
    Other operating income 71 78 178 194
    Other operating expenses -188 -190 -695 -631
    Operating profit 5 890 5 586 14 452 16 267
    Currency exchange income/(expense) -1 280 -991 -415 -3 582
    Other finance income/(expenses) 329 -1 401 -186
    Net finance income -951 -992 -14 -3 768
    Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 2 7 16 19
    Profit before tax 4 941 4 601 14 454 12 518
    Income tax expense -2 022 -1 181 -3 749 -3 676
    Profit for the period 2 919 3 420 10 705 8 842
    Attributable to :
    Equity holders of the Parent company 2 658 3 140 9 711 7 912
    Non-controlling interest 261 280 994 930
    Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 0,07 0,09 0,27 0,22

    Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

    in thousands of EUR Note 3Q 2024 3Q 2023 09m 2024 09m 2023
    Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
    Profit for the period 2 919 3 420 10 705 8 842
    Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
    Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations -563 -672 -157 -2 055
    Total other comprehensive income for the period -563 -672 -157 -2 055
    Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2 356 2 748 10 548 6 787
    Attributable to :
    Equity holders of the Parent company 2 308 2 612 9 621 5 224
    Non-controlling interest 48 136 927 1 563

    Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

    in thousands of EUR Note 09m 2024 09m 2023
    Unaudited Unaudited
    Cash flow from operating activities
    Profit for the period 10 705 8 842
    Adjustments for:
    Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 2 272 2 363
    Share of profit of equity accounted investees -16 -19
    Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 7 -3
    Net finance income / costs 14 3 768
    Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables -1 -3
    Provision for inventories 2 3
    Income tax expense 3 749 3 676
    Change in inventories -647 1 387
    Change in trade and other receivables 16 -507
    Change in trade and other payables -2 021 -1 067
    Income tax paid -2 829 -3 071
    Net cash flow from operating activities 11 251 15 369
    Cash flow from investing activities
    Interest received 997 331
    Dividends received 8 11
    Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 21 9
    Loans granted 0 -23
    Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 29 0
    Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -830 -896
    Acquisition of intangible assets -112 -123
    Net cash flow from investing activities 113 -691
    Cash flow from financing activities
    Proceeds from borrowings 4 000 0
    Repayment of borrowings -4 000 0
    Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -1 659 -1 689
    Interest paid on lease liabilities -553 -521
    Dividends paid -610 -707
    Net cash flow from financing activities -2 822 -2 917
    Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8 542 11 761
    Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 2 32 878 25 909
    Effect of translation to presentation currency -404 -4 891
    Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -128 510
    Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 40 888 33 289

    AS Silvano Fashion Group
    Phone: +372 6845 000
    Email: ...

