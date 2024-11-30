Producers Call For Re-Inspection Of Areas Affected By Rain In Chiriquí And Central Provinces.

Producers Call For Re-Inspection Of Areas Affected By Rain In Chiriquí And Central Provinces.
11/30/2024 2:12:17 PM
Agricultural producers of Herrera, Los Santos, Veraguas and Chiriquí have requested the Ministry of Agricultural Development (MIDA) for a detailed re-inspection of the areas affected by the heavy rains in November.
Farmers complain that several areas have not been properly assessed, which could exclude many of the rehabilitation and assistance programs promised by the Government.
Insufficient Damage
According to producers, the most affected crop fields and poultry areas were not inspected thoroughly, which could limit access to resources intended for the sector recovery.
“There are inconsistencies in the assessment that affect our recovery and access to financial and technical support,” said representatives of the agricultural unions.
