Wellkins Medical Centre wins best digital transformation award from MCIT

(MENAFN- WELLKINS) Wellkins Medical Centre, a leading multispecialty medical Centre, has been honored with the Best Digital Transformation SME Award at the Qatar Digital Business Awards (QDBA) 2024, hosted by the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCIT).

The award was presented by His Excellency Mohammed bin Ali Al-Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, during a grand ceremony held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on last weekend. Dr. Sameer Moopan, Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of Wellkins Medical Centre, received the award along with Director Khalil Mansoor Al Shahwani and Chief Operating Officer Nikhil Joseph.

The QDBA recognizes businesses that excel in using digital technology to drive innovation, improve operations, and deliver value to stakeholders. This year’s theme highlighted the role of technology in achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 and fostering a knowledge-based economy.

Speaking about the achievement, Dr. Sameer Moopan said, "We are honored to receive this prestigious award from MCIT. It reflects our commitment to building patient-Centered healthcare systems. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to MCIT, our dedicated team at Wellkins, and our technology partners – Al Khidma Systems, Purplegrids Inc., Bluarrows, and Talebu Communications – for making this transformation possible."

He further highlighted Wellkins’ innovative initiatives, including the Digital Health Locker and Clinical Information System, "The Digital Health Locker empowers patients to securely store, access, and share their medical records online, improving continuity of care and giving them better control over their health data."

Nikhil Joseph, COO of Wellkins added, "The Clinical Information System streamlines workflows within the medical Centre, enhancing patient care, improving efficiency, and ensuring data accuracy and confidentiality. These projects have not only transformed patient experiences but also set new benchmarks for innovation in Qatar’s healthcare sector. Our system simplifies the entire process from appointment confirmation, registration to medicine delivery at home which makes maximum patient satisfaction."

Wellkins Medical Centre continues to lead digital transformation in Qatar’s healthcare by integrating advanced technologies like 'Wellbee,' an AI-powered assistant that simplifies patient interactions with features such as automated appointment scheduling and digital health record management.





