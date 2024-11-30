Mexico’S 2024 Budget: $51 Billion Deficit Amid Record Investment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's is walking a fine line between boosting growth and managing its deficit. By October 2024, the budget deficit hit 1.039 trillion pesos ($51.02 billion), while public reached a seven-year high. This balance act matters because it affects everything from public services to the country's economic stability.



The government's income grew by 2.1% to 6.187 trillion pesos ($303.77 billion), but spending outpaced this, rising 6.4% to 7.226 trillion pesos ($354.80 billion). This gap shows the challenges of funding ambitious projects while keeping finances in check.



Tax collection, the main income source, increased by 5.3% to 4.081 trillion pesos ($200.38 billion). Public investment jumped 9.7% to 861.409 billion pesos ($42.30 billion), driven by the current administration's infrastructure push. This surge in investment could lead to long-term economic benefits, but it comes at the cost of a wider deficit.







The Finance Ministry claims that public finances remain healthy, with lower-than-expected deficits and manageable debt. However, the numbers tell a more complex story. Programmable spending rose 6.6% to 5.237 trillion pesos ($257.12 billion), while non-programmable spending grew 5.9% to 1.989 trillion pesos ($97.68 billion).



Debt costs were lower than expected at 913.065 billion pesos ($44.83 billion), thanks to refinancing efforts. But the total public debt still stands at a substantial 16.950 trillion pesos ($832.24 billion).



Oil revenues dropped 12.4% to 829.272 billion pesos ($40.72 billion), highlighting the need for diversified income sources . VAT and income tax collections showed modest growth, while the special production tax saw a significant 33% increase to 507.497 billion pesos ($24.92 billion).



This fiscal juggling act has real-world implications. It determines the government's ability to fund public services, invest in infrastructure, and maintain economic stability. The balance between stimulating growth and managing debt will shape Mexico's economic future and its citizens' well-being.

