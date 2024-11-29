Spiritual Journey Of Redemption Explored In Leigh Allison's Christian Guide Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Forget the Former: A Glimpse Into Redemptive Reality" chronicles process of renewal through faith

SOLOMONTOWN, AUSTRALIA, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In her Christian of invaluable life lessons author Leigh Allison delves into the process of renewal through faith and spiritual redemption. "Forget the Former: A Glimpse Into Redemptive Reality" contains crucial and profound insights that will inspire readers and show them how they can turn a new leaf.Featured on Spotlight TV with Award Winner, broadcaster and Logan Crawford, "Forget the Former: A Glimpse Into Redemptive Reality" shows readers how to live in the spirit as well as in body, mind and soul. By living in the spirit one will be better able to transcend the hardships affecting the body, mind and soul, which was what Leigh experienced in her life. By embracing the redemptive reality paradigm she was able to overcome the physical difficulties she was experiencing, which included two near-death illnesses that left her wracked with fear and loneliness as well as self-doubt.With "Forget the Former: A Glimpse Into Redemptive Reality" readers will see how Leigh accepted Christ and through her faith was able to undertake the spiritual journey that allowed her to renew her life and redeem herself of the difficulties that plagued her. Readers experiencing similar issues can find inspiration in Leigh's odyssey and how her process of self-discovery and self-actualization through Christ allowed her to change her life.About the AuthorAfter surviving two near-death illnesses, Leigh Allison was left wracked with fear until she discovered and embraced Jesus Christ, which allowed her to find a new direction in life. Now she is dedicated to inspiring others commune with the Triune God.

