First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend And Date Of Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Group, (Nasdaq: FSFG) (the“Company”), the holding company for First Savings (the“Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about December 31, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2024. Also, the Company announced today that its annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization's vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company's common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol“FSFG.”

Contact:

Tony A. Schoen

Chief Financial Officer

(812) 283-0724