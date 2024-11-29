Anoto Publishes Prospectus

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anoto Group AB (the " Company " or“ Anoto ”) today publishes a prospectus (“the Prospectus ”). The Prospectus has been prepared in connection with (i) the admission to trading of 125,043,750 common shares in Anoto which the board of directors decided to issue on October 25, 2024, subject to subsequent approval by an extraordinary general meeting, (ii) the admission to trading of 230,636,111 common shares that have been issued through a set-off issue which Anoto's board of directors decided on October 25, 2024, subject to subsequent approval by an extraordinary general meeting, due to the convertible investment agreement the Company entered into on June 27, 2024, (iii) the invitation to subscribe for shares in the Company which Anoto's board of directors decided to offer on October 25, 2024, subject to subsequent approval by an extraordinary general meeting (the " Rights Issue "), and (iv) the expansion issue that Anoto's board of directors may decide on in the event that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed (the " Expansion Issue ") and the admission to trading of the shares in the Rights Issue and the Expansion Issue on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The Prospectus is available on Anoto Group's website, and Bergs Securities AB's website, Within a couple of days the Prospectus will also be published in the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's prospectus register,

This press release shall be considered advertisement in accordance with article 2(k) of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This press release is not and should not be considered a prospectus under the Prospectus Regulation. The Prospectus has been scrutinized and approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. Such approval shall not be regarded as an approval of the company or as support for the securities offered and admitted to trading. The Prospectus contains a description of the risks and rewards associated with an investment in the Company and potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.

This press release was made public, through the agency of the persons below, at 23:00 CET on 29 November 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the board of Anoto Group AB (publ)

For more information about Anoto, please visit or email ...

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a lead-er in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Important information

This press release shall be considered advertisement in accordance with article 2(k) of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the " Prospectus Regulation "). This press release is not and should not be considered a prospectus under the Prospectus Regulation. The Prospectus has been scrutinized and approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. Such approval shall not be regarded as an approval of the company or as support for the securities offered and admitted to trading. The Prospectus contains a description of the risks and rewards associated with an investment in the Company and potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision. The complete Prospectus has been published and is available on the Company's website, and Bergs Securities AB's website, Any potential investment decision should, in order for an investor to fully understand the potential risks and benefits associated with the decision to participate in the Rights Issue, be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the Prospectus. Investors are recommended to read the Prospectus in its entirety. This press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations. No subscription rights, paid subscribed shares or shares in Anoto have been registered, or will be registered, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and no subscription rights, paid subscribed shares or shares may be offered, subscribed for, exercised, pledged, granted, sold, resold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States.

Attachments



Anoto Group AB -Prospectus Nov 29, 2024 Anoto Press Release 29 November 2024 (SV)