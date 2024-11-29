Situation On Front Lines In Ukraine: 123 Combat Clashes, Most Fighting On Kurakhove Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 29, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have engaged in 123 combat clashes with Russian invaders, with over half of the occurring in the Kurakhove, Vremivka, and Pokrovsk sectors.

According to Ukrinform, this information was shared by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , reporting the situation at 16:00, Friday, November 29.

Russian invaders are focusing their efforts on the Kurakhove, Vremivka, and Pokrovsk sectors, where they have carried out more than half of their attacks. Additionally, enemy forces are actively operating in the Lyman sector.

According to the General Staff, Russian artillery targeted border areas in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, hitting locations such as Bleshnia, Porozok, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Hremyachka, Prohres, Nova Huta, and Vidrodzhenivske.

In the Kharkiv sector , two enemy assaults were repelled near Vovchansk and Tykhe, with one battle still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian positions six times, with Ukrainians defenders repelling assaults near Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Pershotravneve, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman sector , clashes occurred near Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Dibrova, Torske, Zarichne, Hryhorivka, and the Serebriansky Forest. Ukrainian forces have already repelled 16 attacks today.

In the Kramatorsk sector , two assaults took place near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora, with both battles still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , Ukrainian forces thwarted an enemy attack near Druzhba, while Russian aviation struck Oleksandro-Kalynove and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops made 21 attempts to displace Ukrainian defenders near Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Chumatske, Novyi Trud, and Zhovte. Of these, 19 attacks were repelled, with heavy enemy losses in manpower reported.

In the Kurakhove sector , the fiercest fighting has been reported, with 33 Russian attacks aimed at advancing near Sontsivka, Berestky, Novodmytrivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dachne, Dalnie, Yelyzavetivka, Hannivka, and Uspenivka. Ten battles are ongoing.

In the Vremivka secto r, Russian forces launched 22 attacks near Veselyi Hai, Kostiantynopolske, Sukhi Yaly, Rozdolne, and Novodarivka. Eleven clashes are still underway; guided airstrikes hit Novosilka and Makarivka.

In the Huliaipole sector , enemy forces used attack aircraft, striking Huliaipole with unguided rockets.

In the Prydniprovske sector , a single assault on the Ukrainian positions was repelled.

In Russia's Kursk region , Ukrainian defenders countered 11 enemy attacks, with battles ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, additional reserves, ammunition, weapons, and military equipment are being deployed to bolster the Ukrainian positions in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.