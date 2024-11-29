Sybiha, Blinken Discuss Air Defense, Energy Resilience Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, and U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, discussed enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities and resilience.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister shared this information on social X , as reported by Ukrinform.

"I spoke with Secretary Blinken to inform him about the consequences of Russia's increased air terror on civilian population, critical infrastructure, the power grid, and the nuclear energy system. We discussed steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, air shield, and the energy resilience," the minister wrote.

Additionally, the Minister of Foreign Affairs held a phone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart Ivan Kondov, during which they discussed ways to develop bilateral cooperation.

"We also coordinated positions ahead of major international events. We value our partnership and appreciate Bulgaria's support," the Ukrainian minister noted .

As reported, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, following the ministerial meeting of the G7, stated that support for Ukraine from European countries, as well as beyond Europe, must remain strong.