75 Palestinians Killed In Aggression On Bait Lahia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Spokesperson of the civil defense Mahmoud Basal said on Friday that 75 Palestinians including children perished in latest Israeli on Bait Lahia in the north of Gaza Strip.

Basal in a statement said whole families were wiped out in the north of Gaza and many dead bodies have remained there with no possibility to salvage the corpses.

The 50-day aggression on the north has also wounded 10,000 people, he said, disclosing that there are some 60,000 people suffering from lack of food and water.

"What is happening in the north of Gaza Strip is an organized genocide and racial cleansing," he summed it up.

Earlier, mechanized occupation units retreated from Al-Nusairat camp in the middle of Gaza, 27 hours after an incursion that claimed 35 lives. Paramedics, after the withdrawal, picked up corpses of 11 martyrs and shifted them to Al-Odeh Hospital.

In Gaza city, six Palestinians fell as martyrs in air strikes on a restaurant in the city center.(end)

