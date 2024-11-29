EQS-News: United Labels AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures

United Labels expects strong Christmas business and positive development for the year as a whole

29.11.2024 / 11:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Muenster, 29.11.2024. United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561), one of the leading European brand manufacturers in the media/entertainment sector, expects good Christmas business in the 2024 year and thus an improvement on the previous year's results.

In the first nine months of the 2024 financial year, consolidated sales of United Labels AG totalled EUR 14.7 million (previous year: EUR 18.1 million). At EUR 1.3 million, consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were slightly above the previous year's level. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose slightly to EUR 1.1 million (previous year: EUR 1.0 million), while consolidated net income for the year totalled EUR 0.4 million (previous year: EUR 0.5 million), which corresponds to a return on sales of 3.1%.

The online business of Elfen Service GmbH performed particularly well. Sales here rose by 78% year-on-year to EUR 1.6 million.

The order backlog as at 30 September 2024 rose to EUR 11.4 million (previous year: EUR 11.1 million), with numerous customer orders being placed later and later compared to previous years.





The full 9-month report including further explanations will be published on 2 December at:

About United Labels:

United Labels AG is a listed, medium-sized, family-owned company listed in the Prime Standard. With over 40 licence agreements, United Labels develops, produces and distributes clothing, home textiles and gift items with brands such as Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Snoopy and Harry Potter. As one of the leading German brand manufacturers in the media/entertainment sector, the independent company's partners include major global media and entertainment companies as well as well-known retail partners from the chain store, specialist retail, discounter and online retail sectors.

Contact:

UNITED LABELS AG, Gildenstr. 6, 48157 Muenster, Germany, Phone.: +49 (0) 251-3221-0,

Investor Relations & Financial Media:

Meister Consulting GmbH, Tobias Meister, Phone +49 (0) 2983 908121, Mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080, ...

29.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at



Language: English Company: United Labels AG Gildenstr. 6 48157 Münster Germany Phone: +49 (0)25 132 21-0 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005489561 WKN: 548956 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2040833