FARR's BEST NONPROFIT PRESENTS: WALK, RUN & RIDE 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LOS ANGELES, CA – Lace up your sneakers, rally the family, and join us for a global movement that's making a life-changing impact! Farr's Best Nonprofit is thrilled to announce the return of our annual Walk, Run & Ride event on Saturday, November 30, 2024. With over 133 million Americans impacted by diabetes or pre-diabetes, this event is more than a walk-it's a stride toward a healthier future for individuals, families, and caregivers alike.The Walk, Run & Ride is happening in communities across the nation, including Antioch, CA; Richmond, CA; Los Angeles, CA; and Indianapolis, IN. Each location offers a day packed with excitement for participants of all ages, from tiny tots to titans. Whether you're walking, running, or riding, you'll find a supportive, fun-filled atmosphere designed to educate, inspire, and unite families in the fight against diabetes.“This isn't just an event-it's a movement,” said Andre Farr, Founder and CEO of Farr's Best Nonprofit.“We're empowering families to take charge of their health and inspiring communities to work together for innovative solutions. Diabetes affects us all, but together, we can make a difference.”EVENT HIGHLIGHTS. Antioch Community Park, CA: Enjoy scenic trails, playgrounds for kids, and picnic areas!o Time: 10 a.m. PSTo Address: 801 James Donlon Blvd., Antioch, CA 94509. John F. Kennedy High School, Richmond, CA: Feel the energy of a vibrant community gathering.o Time: 1 p.m. PSTo Address: 4300 Cutting Blvd., Richmond, CA 94804. Los Angeles, CA: Participate in the heart of the city!o Time: 10 a.m. PSTo Address: 4800 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90008. Indianapolis, IN: Unite with the Midwest for this incredible cause.o Time: 12 p.m. CSTo Address: 2200 Columbia Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46205A FAMILY AFFAIRWhat sets this event apart is its multi-generational focus. Families-from toddlers to grandparents-come together to celebrate health and wellness while having fun. Expect engaging activities, educational booths, and plenty of smiles as we create a healthier, more connected world.Sponsored by PG&E, Trader Joe's, Costco Wholesale, Chevron, and Republic Services, the Walk, Run & Ride showcases the power of partnerships in advancing health and wellness. These sponsors are vital to helping Farr's Best Nonprofit continue its mission of combating diabetes while fostering educational advancement and economic opportunity.Farr's Best Nonprofit is dedicated to building stronger families, more stable communities, and brighter futures. By working together, we can inspire change and create lasting impact.Don't miss out on this inspiring day of action, awareness, and fun. Register now and bring the whole family!For more information or to sign up, visit .

