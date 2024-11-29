Michael Gargiulo Thanks 35,036 Voters, Announces Plans After Georgia Senate Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA and LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Michael Gargiulo , CEO at VPN and recent Georgia State Senate candidate , announced plans for 2025. With a of freedom , security, and low taxes, Gargiulo received 35,036 votes in Gwinnett County, demonstrating the strength of conservative values in suburban Atlanta.

President Donald Trump and Michael Gargiulo meet in Atlanta, Georgia on October 28, 2024.

Thank You Statement from Michael Gargiulo

"Thank you, truly, for joining us on this journey. I thank God, our teams, and everyone seeking a stronger America and safer Georgia. We are excited to announce our vision for the future, but please know that being a candidate to serve this way has forever changed my life," former State Senate candidate Michael Gargiulo shared. "The prayer and dedication of our supporters in the face of a steep mountain was incredible. This movement is bringing bold leadership change across America," Gargiulo said.

On November 5, 2024, in the General Election,

Gwinnett received 420,681 total votes, with 173,041 for President Donald Trump, the most of any county in Georgia.

Official Announcement

Gargiulo announced plans to continue his work as CEO at VPN, fighting for free speech, property rights, and internet security. Gargiulo also announced he has returned as the Chief of Staff for State Senator Colton Moore for the upcoming 40-day 2025 Georgia legislative session.

"I am excited to return to the State Capitol as Senator Moore's Chief of Staff. As we have done for nearly a decade, we aim to protect Georgians from the tragedies of open borders , decrease the hardship of over-taxation and over-regulation, protect property rights, improve Georgia's mail delivery problems, accelerate the elimination of state income taxes, promote entrepreneurship, pay off state debt faster, and reduce abuses of the justice system. As we enter this Golden Age of Georgia, we look forward to working with the 47th President of the United States, Vice President JD Vance, and the Trump Administration.

"We believe it is also wise to explore creating the Georgia Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Incoming federal DOGE department heads Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will find government waste that can also be cut from state budgets. Together, we will continue fighting inflation, waste, and incompetency to make Georgia affordable again."

Securing Georgia's Future and Thank You Statement

Gargiulo urged community leaders, veterans, and entrepreneurs to get involved in public service, local organizations, and faith-based initiatives. His campaign aimed to inspire others to serve.

"Please pray for and encourage future candidates, it is not an easy process" Gargiulo said. "I hope these campaigns of 2024 will inspire leaders to step forward and make a difference in their communities for generations to come."

Gargiulo extended his thank you statement to Jesus, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Senator Colton Moore, Congressman Andrew Clyde, Congressman Jim Jordan, Congressman Mike Collins, Barron Trump, Latinos for Trump, former State Representative Melvin Everson, Representative Charlice Byrd, Senator Randy Robertson, Senator Matt Brass, Senator Steve Gooch, Senator Jason Anavitarte, Representative Matt Reeves, former Senator Kelly Loeffler, Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, Lt. Governor Burt Jones, County Chairman Candidate John Sabic, Sheriff Candidate Mike Baker, Representative Candidate Elvia Davila, Laurie McClain (GA GOP Treasurer), Georgia Freedom Caucus, Mallory Staples, Antonio Jones, Garland Favorito, Carli Eli, former State Representative Matt Gurtler, Young Americans for Liberty, Gwinnett Accountability Project, Tod Warner, Arturo Adonay, Nathaniel Darnell, Denise Burns, Daniel Victorio, Chuck Fowler, Nerren Pratt, David Cross, Carol Field, Mr. Jason Riley, the family of Ms. Laken Riley, Kathy Statham, Scott Vandiver, GA President Alex Johnson, Cliff Oxford (founder of CliffCo), Bianca D'Alessio, Mark McKenzie, Jeffrey Rickett, Ted Jenkin, Lee Heisman, Cole Dotson, David Lefkovits, Jonathan Fitch, Gary Simat, Brent Oxley (founder of HostGator), Georgia Gun Owners, Georgia Republican Assembly, Catherine Bernard, Gwinnett Republican Party, Chairman Sammy Baker, Boy Scout Troop 553, Free Chapel, the Gharibs, the Copelands, the Keeners, the Spaldings, the Freemans, the Hooks, the Klarics, the Williams, the Fitzpatricks, the Lazars, the Thomases, the Dickeys, the Wells, the Moores, the Lees, the Bassells, the Bruces, the Browns, the Jacobs, the Petersons, the Christophers, the Willoughbys, the O'Barrs, the Gargiulos, and others.

About Michael Gargiulo

Gargiulo is the CEO of VPN and has been featured in Forbes and Entrepreneur for his Internet security, intellectual property, and domain name expertise. Gargiulo graduated from the University of Georgia with degrees in Finance and Risk Management. He is also an Eagle Scout and Presidential Volunteer Service Award recipient.

Contact:

The Office of Michael J. Gargiulo

+1-678-551-2630

[email protected]

SOURCE Michael Gargiulo, Fmr. State Senate Candidate

