LUVO, A Joint Venture Between Alt.Ai And Caster, Launches Collaboration With KPMG Japan

LUVO, a joint venture between alt and Caster, launches collaboration with KPMG JapanーDeveloping and utilizing AI agents to support the future of accounting

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- alt Inc. ( , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce that LUVO Inc. (head office: Meguro-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Masahiro Inumaki), a joint venture (JV) between alt and Caster Co. Ltd. (head office: Saito City, Miyazaki; CEO: Shota Nakagawa), will begin collaborating with KPMG AZSA LLC. (head office: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; Chairman: Hiroyuki Yamada), a member firm of KPMG International. Through this collaboration, the two companies will work together to develop solutions for transforming accounting operations using AI, make joint proposals, and provide support services for business transformation.■About the new business transformation support serviceThis service will combine KPMG AZSA's proven expertise in accounting with LUVO's AI development and annotation technologies to develop AI assistants*1 and AI agents*2 that act on behalf of accountants. In addition, AI employees*3 (AI clones) that understand human instructions and carry out tasks will be widely deployed in accounting department operations, reducing the burden on employees involved in the work and achieving visibly more efficient results.*1 AI assistantsAI assistants are capable of performing single and one-sentence workflows, and are primarily used to assist with specific tasks and handle operations. Standalone task apps are also included.*2 AI agentsEven when deployed in series, AI agents can follow multiple workflows to complete specific tasks. Perform operations and direction in a single operation. Communication is possible by transmission from humans to AI.*3 AI employees(AI clones)AI employees are capable of handling complex workflows and possess the autonomy necessary to carry out work in communication and operations. Their scope of coverage can be expanded through learning.■Example services provided by LUVO and KPMG AZSA・Comprehensive and accompaniment support to realize the“future accounting department” co-created by humans and AI.・Assessment of accounting department operations and formulation of an accounting business transformation strategy through the application of AI.・Development of AI assistants and AI agents for individual accounting tasks.■Background on the collaborationSince the release of ChatGPT in the fall of 2022, the use of generative AI in a wide variety of sectors has accelerated rapidly. However, many companies are still in the phase of selecting and partially introducing generative AI in the business areas it's best suited for, and have not yet reached the stage of replacing the majority of human tasks with generative AI. On the other hand, given the worsening shortage of workers across Japan, there is an urgent need to significantly improve productivity and reduce resources for existing operations.In recent years, advances in technology such as office tools that can be used without special skills, low-code/no-code tools, and robotic process automation have made it easier to streamline routine tasks through digital transformation (DX). However, in accounting departments, there are many non-routine tasks for which it is difficult to apply technology, and this is thought to be one of the factors impeding the progress of DX-based efficiency improvements.In this way, although individual routine tasks can be automated, the task of understanding, designing, and building the complex structure of accounting work is still left to humans. In order to achieve business transformation, it is essential to combine efforts to break down the work performed by humans into routine tasks and apply technology to each of them, as well as to have AI learn and reproduce human judgment and thought processes.In response to these challenges, LUVO, which develops products and operates services using generative AI, has begun reinventing accounting work processes using AI, aiming to resolve the accounting talent shortage that many companies face. Furthermore, using its extensive knowledge of accounting operations, KPMG AZSA has supported numerous clients in their business transformations.Through this collaboration, LUVO and KPMG AZSA aim to provide business transformation support services that utilize AI assistants and AI agents that autonomously execute tasks according to instructions, and will continue to build a foundation for improving the efficiency and productivity of accounting operations. In the future, we aim to develop and utilize AI employees that learn how people think, supporting work management and decision-making.■About KPMG AZSA LLC.KPMG AZSA LLC. has approximately 7,000 employees in major cities across Japan, and provides audit and attestation services, as well as consultancy services for accounting, internal controls, ESG, regulatory compliance, IT and data, and startups. The firm has divisions across a variety of sectors, including finance, telecommunications/media, technology, public, consumer goods/retail, life sciences, automotive, and more to provide highly specialized services that meet industry-specific needs. As a member firm of KPMG International, KPMG AZSA supports clients from a global perspective through a network spanning 143 countries and regions.■About KPMG JapanKPMG Japan is the collective name for KPMG International's member firms in Japan, and is made up of nine professional firms across three fields: audit, tax, and advisory. Professionals in each field work together to leverage their specialized knowledge and skills to address the management challenges their clients face, as well as to utilize KPMG's global network to provide valuable services. KPMG's nine member firms in Japan are KPMG AZSA LLC, KPMG Tax Corporation, KPMG Consulting, KPMG FAS, KPMG AZSA Sustainability, KPMG Healthcare Japan, KPMG Social Insurance and Labor Advisors, KPMG Ignition Tokyo, and KPMG Advisory Lighthouse.■About LUVOLUVO Inc. was established in September 2024 as a joint venture between alt Inc., the Japan-based developer and distributor of Personal Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.R) and AI clone technology, and Caster Co. Ltd. By combining the strengths of both companies-alt's AI technologies including deep learning, generative AI, and large language models, and Caster's wealth of remote talent and BPaaS (Business Process as a Service) offerings, LUVO provides innovative services that draw out the potential of individuals and organizations. Through LUVO, we aim to realize the symbiosis between humans and AI and contribute to improving productivity throughout society.■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, AI Call Center, and CLONEdev, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept). LUVO Inc., Public Relations Department

