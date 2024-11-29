Major Shareholder Announcement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novonesis hereby announces that BlackRock, has notified Novonesis of the following status relating to the position of share capital attached to shares and share capital through instruments.

Per November 27, 2024, BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holding in Novonesis and now holds below 5% of total share capital attached to shares including share capital held through financial instruments (previously 5.05%).

2024_50_Major_Shareholders_Announcement Novozymes B 27 Nov 2024_Final