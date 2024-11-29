Major Shareholder Announcement
Date
11/29/2024 9:30:59 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novonesis hereby announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified Novonesis of the following status relating to the position of share capital attached to shares and share capital through financial instruments.
Per November 27, 2024, BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holding in Novonesis and now holds below 5% of total share capital attached to shares including share capital held through financial instruments (previously 5.05%).
Attachments
2024_50_Major_Shareholders_Announcement
Novozymes B 27 Nov 2024_Final
MENAFN29112024004107003653ID1108939496
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.