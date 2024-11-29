Target Announces Cyber Monday Savings Of Up To 50% Off Thousands Of Items, Plus Deep Discounts For The Rest Of The Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



From Dec. 1-2, consumers will find major holiday savings with up to 50% off trending items across tech, games, home and more

Savings continue with new week-long holiday deals announced every Sunday Dec. 1 through Dec. 24 The retailer's popular 10% off Target GiftCards deal for Target Circle members returns Dec. 7-8

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) today announced its two-day Monday sale

running from December 1-2 and a lineup of new, affordable products giving consumers everything they need to make their holiday moments memorable. Consumers can expect up to 50% off thousands of Target's must-haves spanning tech, video games, home and more, and 25% off beauty, vitamins and nutrition items exclusively on Target and the Target app. New holiday deals will also roll out throughout December in store and online to keep the savings going all season.



"Target

is here to help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list, and our two-day Cyber Monday sale is the perfect time to shop and save with thousands of must-have items at incredible prices," said Cara Sylvester , executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target. "Our Cyber Monday sale invites families to shop for the season's hottest gifts without stretching their budget or adding to their busy schedules, and convenient digital tools like our holiday wish list make it so easy and affordable to browse, buy and have items ready for pick up or delivered right to your door."

The Cyber Monday savings run Dec. 1-2

Starting Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 a.m. CT, Target's Cyber Monday event includes deep discounts on tech and video games including Apple , PlayStation , Beats , Ray-Ban Meta and LG , plus:



Up to 50% off tech and video games

25% off beauty, vitamins and nutrition from e.l.f. , CeraVe , Olly and more

50% off shoes and slippers

Up to 40% off select apparel

Up to 30% off select toys like Hatchimals , Play-Doh and FAO Schwarz

30% off holiday decor and stockings

Save up to $200 on select Apple devices

Up to 50% off small appliances plus an extra 15% off 50% off Target Circle 360 membership now through Dec. 2 (originally $99)

Even more great deals throughout December

In addition to Target's two-day Cyber Monday event, the retailer is bringing consumers new deals each week in store and online. These weeklong holiday deals will be announced every Sunday through Dec. 24.

Top deals for Dec. 1-7 include:



Up to 30% off tech and video games

Up to 40% off small appliances and cookware

Up to 50% off select toys

Up to 50% off floorcare

50% off Keurig K-Iced Plus and K-Mini Go coffee makers

50% off select board games

30% off Bluey products storewide (Dec. 5-7) $10 select Favorite Day gingerbread houses and other deals across food and beverage

It's back: 10% off Target GiftCards from Dec. 7-8

Target's popular 10% off Target GiftCards deal returns Dec. 7-8, just in time for holiday gifting. The deal is exclusively for members of Target Circle , the retailer's loyalty program, and new this year, it is applied automatically at checkout for verified Target Circle members. Consumers looking to make the most of their holiday budgets can join Target Circle

for free through the Target app or on Target and purchase Target GiftCards online or in store.

Discover new finds at great prices with new digital enhancements

Target is bringing more magic to every holiday mission with additional ways to discover new favorite products while helping consumers save time and money during the Cyber Monday sale and all season long:



Holiday Wish List : Consumers can easily create, build and organize their holiday wish list via a new digital tool that was launched as an extension of Target's gift registry this season. Shared in a new format this year, the holiday gifting process is now easier than ever. Target Plus: The retailer's curated digital marketplace allows consumers to shop products from national and specialty brands they love at a great value, including Acer , All-Clad , Bedsure , Carote , Coleman , HP , K-Swiss , Sur La Table , Wilson and more.

Making it easier than ever to shop and save

Last month, the retailer announced price reductions on more than 2,000 everyday items for the holiday season and beyond. Consumers can also shop holiday deals confidently with Target's industry-leading fulfillment services, including Drive Up

and

Order Pickup , unlimited

same-day delivery with a Target Circle 360

membership or

free 2-day shipping

when they spend

$35. And shoppers can save an extra 5%1

if they pay with their

Target Circle Card ,

get

Target Circle deals (including daily savings with our Deal of the Day) and more.

Plus, Target's Holiday Price Match Guarantee means the retailer will adjust the price on any item if it goes lower at Target through

Dec. 24. Consumers can also take advantage of free and easy returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase.

From Cyber Monday deals to everyday savings all season, consumers can count on Target for a seamless, affordable and joyful shopping, gifting and gathering experience. For more on the latest deals and store hours, visit Target

and the Target app . And for more on all the ways Target is delivering holiday magic, savings and ease

this season, visit Target's

holiday press hub .

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target , with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5%1 of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website

and press center .

1. Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See

Target/CircleCard

for program rules and details.

SOURCE Target Corporation

