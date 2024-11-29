Netcompany - Treasury Shares
Date
11/29/2024 9:15:59 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
No. 54/2024
29 November 2024
In connection with the ongoing share buyback programme, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) has increased its holding of treasury shares. Netcompany's ownership of treasury shares is now above 5% of the shares in Netcompany cf. the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31.
As of 29 November 2024, Netcompany holds 2,525,777 treasury shares, each with a nominal value of DKK1 corresponding to 5.1% of the entire share capital and voting rights attached to shares of Netcompany.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87
Attachment
54. Netcompany - Treasury shares
MENAFN29112024004107003653ID1108939461
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.