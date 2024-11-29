Netcompany - Treasury Shares

عربي


11/29/2024 9:15:59 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
No. 54/2024

29 November 2024


In connection with the ongoing share buyback programme, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) has increased its holding of treasury shares. Netcompany's ownership of treasury shares is now above 5% of the shares in Netcompany cf. the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31.

As of 29 November 2024, Netcompany holds 2,525,777 treasury shares, each with a nominal value of DKK1 corresponding to 5.1% of the entire share capital and voting rights attached to shares of Netcompany.


Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

