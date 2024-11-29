Turkish Trade Min.: Companies Ready To Support Oman's Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Turkish of Trade Omer Bolat said on Friday that Turkish companies with strong technical skills and capabilities in various sectors are ready to support Oman's "digital transformation."

Bolat mentioned on "X" that he met with the visiting Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Qais Mohammad Al-Yousef at a forum organized by the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board, (DEIK) Oman's Embassy in Ankara, and Invest OMAN.

He added that the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq was also at the forum.

During the meeting, they discussed the trade volume of the two countries, cooperation opportunities, and Oman's support to the Free Trade Agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council. (GCC)

Oman's energy transition continues through renewable energy, green hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage projects, as part of the 2050 carbon neutrality goals.

The meeting is part of a visit by the Sultan of Oman to Turkiye, holding bilateral talks with the Turkish President, followed by a joint press conference and signing of 10 different cooperation agreements between the two countries. (end)

