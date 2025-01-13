عربي


Gov't, Columbia University Discuss Media Cooperation

1/13/2025 2:05:53 PM

Amman, Jan. 13 (Petra) - Minister of government Communication and Spokesperson Mohammad Momani met on Monday with a delegation from Columbia University's School of Journalism and its Amman center to explore enhanced cooperation in media and communications.
The meeting, held at the Ministry of Government Communication and attended by Secretary-General Zaid Nawaiseh, focused on collaboration in areas such as information verification, combating hate speech, curbing misleading content, and providing specialized training.
Momani highlighted Jordan's proactive measures in rejecting misinformation and promoting media literacy as vital societal and educational tools. These efforts aim to empower citizens, particularly youth, to discern and combat fake news and rumors.
Jordan's leadership in promoting media and information literacy within the Arab region was emphasized, showcasing its role in reducing rumor propagation, especially on social media platforms.
Jelani Cobb, Dean of the School of Journalism at Columbia University, presented the university's initiatives aimed at equipping students with skills to verify information and counter hate speech.
Cobb also discussed global challenges in the media sector, including the impact of artificial intelligence, financial constraints, and the ongoing digital transformation.

