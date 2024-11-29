Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by (Air, Liquid), Application (Water & Wastewater, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global melt-blown polypropylene filters market size is estimated to reach USD 2.85 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030. Rising demand for nonwoven filter media in water purification, in developing countries, such as China and India, is expected to be the major factor driving the global market. Both the countries are expected to increase their desalination capacity by about 10 million liter per day in the coming decade.

Rising concerns about health risks associated with drinking contaminated water are projected to benefit the global market. Increasing scarcity of water is driving the demand for water desalination projects. As per a report published in 2016 by the International Desalination Association, there were about 17,000 desalination plants located across 150 countries, which provide safe drinking water to over 300 million people worldwide. In food & beverages segment, melt-blown polypropylene filters are used for the processing of fruit juices and soft drinks to ensure the purity of the product.

Rising awareness about high-efficiency filtration procedures among F&B manufacturers is projected to propel market growth over the next few years. The 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pall Corp., Eaton Corp. plc, Lenntech B.V., and Suez SA are some of the leading melt-blown polypropylene filter manufacturing companies. American Melt Blown & Filtration, Shanghai Melko Filtration Co., Ltd., and Delta Pure Filtration are some of the key product distributors.

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Report Highlights

Liquid media segment accounted for revenue share of 79.4% in 2024 owing to increased water consumption for industrial purposes

Air media segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.3%, increasing awareness about clean air is expected to benefit the overall market growth

Water and wastewater application segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increased desalination projects in emerging countries, such as China, India, Kenya, Morocco, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia

M&A, product differentiation, and partnerships with raw material suppliers are the key strategies adopted by major companies to strengthen their market position For example, In June 2021, Medicom Group Inc. established Meltech Innovation Canada Inc. to produce and innovate melt-blown polypropylene filters, a key component of surgical, pediatric, and N95 masks. This expansion marks a significant step toward domestic production of this critical material in Canada. Why should you buy this report?

Lenntech

Borealis

Parker Hannifin

Suez

United Filters International (UFI)

Brother Filtration

Trinity Filtration Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Clack Corporation

3M

Pall Corporation Eaton



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Melt-blown Polypropylene Filters Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Melt-blown Polypropylene Filters Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Media Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand GAP Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Melt-blown Polypropylene Filters Market: Media Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Melt-blown Polypropylene Filters Market: Media Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Liquid

4.1.2. Air

Chapter 5. Melt-blown Polypropylene Filters Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Melt-blown Polypropylene Filters Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Food & Beverages

5.1.2. Water & Wastewater

5.1.3. Pharmaceuticals

5.1.4. Chemical

5.1.5. Oil and Gas

5.1.6. Others

Chapter 6. Melt-blown Polypropylene Filters Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Regional Snapshot

6.2. Melt-blown polypropylene Filters Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.3. Competitive Dynamics

7.4. Company Profiles



