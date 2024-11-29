Auriant Mining AB (Publ.) Announces Date For 2025 Annual General Meeting
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Directors resolved to approve 15 May 2025 as the date of the 2025 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) and 27 March 2025 as the closing date for shareholders to submit to the Board issues for inclusion in the notice of the AGM.
Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on Gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.
Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining ́s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit . G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit .
