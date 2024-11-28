Viral Video: Fight Erupts Over Chicken Biryani At Hyderabad Restaurant - Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Viral : Desserts usually offer a good ending to a meal. However, the food platter served for some men at a Hyderabad restaurant turned out to be unsavoury, after they discovered a cigarette butt in their meal.

One of the men alleged that he had found a half-burnt cigarette while finishing his chicken biryani at a popular restaurant located at Hyderabad's RTC 'X' Road. The video pans ten men sitting together and showing the half-burnt cigarette butt has gone viral on social media.

| Elephant performs Bharatnatyam | Watch viral video

The group can be heard yelling at the restaurant staff and demanding that management be notified. In the second part of the video, tensions rise as several staff members gather around the group's table while the men continue to voice their complaints.

Heated argument continues

The confrontation with the restaurant staff quickly escalates into a heated argument. The restaurant is packed with customers, all of whom watch in disbelief as the men yell at the management.

| Watch viral video: Wedding guests engage in battle to grab for non-veg food

Reportedly, the management of the restaurant issued an apology following the cigarette-butt in biryani incident Many social media users voiced their outrage, criticising the restaurant's hygiene practices and raising concerns about its food safety standards.

For additional taste...

While several social media users wrote sarcastic comments, mocking the restaurant's hygiene standards, others called the incident a way of getting free food.

“They added for additional taste," wrote one user. While another one commented,“Some people(Customers )are doing this intentionally for free meal. That's why All restaurant should have CCTV to check, to find out whose fault.”

| Viral video: Prithvi Shaw's old clip after IPL auction snub sets internet abuzz

Although the exact date and time of the incident are unclear, this is not the first unusual such incident in the area. In a similar case earlier, a customer at a restaurant in Bhuvanagiri, Telangana, found a millipede in chicken biryani, which also went viral on social media.



