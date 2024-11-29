Ukraine Implementing New Approaches To Combat Domestic Violence Ministry Of Social Policy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is introducing new measures to combat domestic violence, focusing on enhancing prevention and involving social workers in assessing family risks.

This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, according to Ukrinform.

"Last week, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved amendments to the basic law on combating domestic violence (Bill No. 10249), proposed by the Ministry of Social Policy. The amendments now allow social sector professionals to actively promote family mediation in cases of domestic violence," the statement reads.

Additionally, women who have experienced domestic violence and have a child are no longer required to remain in a marriage until the child turns one year old.

Furthermore, family risk assessments will now involve not only law enforcement representatives but also social sector specialists.

According to Deputy Minister of Social Policy Uliana Tokarieva, the ministry's primary goal in combating domestic violence is to provide comprehensive support to victims and conduct corrective work with offenders. To achieve this, specialized services are operational in every community, with a total of 1,100 currently in place. Next year, correctional programs for offenders will be revised and made available in every community, enabling those who commit violence and wish to change to do so.

In addition, the ministry is improving the response system and services provided to both victims and offenders. Over the past four years, a state subsidy has been allocated for the development of specialized services. In 2024, communities will purchase 103 vehicles equipped for people with disabilities using state funds.

As reported by Ukrinform, a new safe space for women and girls was opened in Mykolaiv with the support of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This facility will serve as a refuge for women and children, offering psychological and social support, as well as assistance to survivors of gender-based violence.