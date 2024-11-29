TN Heavy Rain: Schools, Colleges Shut In Chennai, Red Alert In Coastal Districts

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 29 (IANS) With the weather department predicting heavy to very heavy rain in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, the District Collectors of Chennai and Chengalpatu on Friday declared holidays for educational institutions in these two districts.

The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal was located at about 310 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 480 km south-southeast of Chennai, and 410 km southeast of Puducherry.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast a potential landfall of the weather system in the Bay of Bengal as a deep depression between Karaikkal and Mahabalipuram on Saturday bringing heavy rain over coastal areas.

The weather agency has issued a red weather alert indicating extremely heavy rainfall above 24.4 cm in one or two places of some delta and north coastal districts on Friday and Saturday as the system moves

Chennai and neighbouring districts have also been issued red weather alerts on Saturday when the system crosses the TN coast.

Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts and Puducherry also fall in the path of extremely heavy rain spell on Saturday

There will be moderate rainfall over many places in the state

The weather department also said there will be extremely heavy rainfall in one or two places in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts and Puducherry and Karaikal on Friday.

Eight other districts, including Ranipet and Tiruchi, may receive heavy rainfall on Friday.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash the delta districts of Tamil Nadu, including Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

District Collectors have issued warnings and also advised the public against entering water bodies for bathing, washing clothes, or swimming.

Parents have also been urged to prevent children from playing in waterlogged areas and to avoid standing under trees or in open spaces during thunderstorms.

Nagapattinam district recorded significant rainfall, with Kodiyakarai receiving 20 mm, followed by Vedaranyam, Tirupoondi, Thirukuvalai, and Thalaignayer, each reporting 10 mm.

Several low-lying areas, such as Sebastian Nagar and Sivasakthi Nagar in Velankanni, as well as Valliammai Nagar and Gomathi Nagar in Nagore, have experienced flooding.

The Nagapattinam district administration has established a 24-hour control room with a toll-free helpline (04365-1077) to assist with rain-related emergencies.

Coastal areas are witnessing rough seas, with waves receding a few meters in Nagapattinam's Vedaranyam. Fishermen have been advised to stay ashore, and all mechanized and motorized boats remain docked.

In Cuddalore, the sea is rough, with waves rising over 10 feet, significantly higher than the usual 2 feet. The Cuddalore Port has raised Cyclone Warning Signal Number 3 due to strong winds and heavy rain. Rescue teams, including 270 personnel, swimmers, and equipment, are on standby at 16 fire stations across the district. The fire department has prepared rescue boats, safety gear, ropes, wood-cutting machines, and generator-powered lights for emergencies.

Additionally, the Cuddalore district administration has set up 28 cyclone shelters, 14 multi-purpose safety centres, and 191 temporary relief camps. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF), comprising 30 and 25 personnel respectively, are also on standby.