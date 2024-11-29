Fighters Of Pomsta Brigade Continue To Inflict Losses On Enemy In Luhansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight enemy vehicles, a boat, and a tanker were destroyed near Kreminna, three Russian were killed, and four others were wounded. Ammunition and fuel depots were set on fire.

This was reported by the 3rd Border Guard Detachment named after Hero of Ukraine Yevhen Pykus on , as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Eight vehicles, a boat, and a fuel tanker were destroyed or damaged in Luhansk region. Three invaders were killed, and four others were wounded. Two field ammunition depots and two fuel and lubricant storage facilities were set ablaze," the statement reads.

As noted, this was the work of strike drone operators from the RUBPAK Phoenix command of the Pomsta (Revenge) brigade in the Kreminna area.

As Ukrinform previously reported, border guards from the Pomsta brigade demonstrated how they were eliminating the enemy in Luhansk region.