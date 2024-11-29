Sand Sculpture Of PM Modi At Puri Beach Ahead Of His Odisha Visit

(MENAFN- IANS) Odisha, Nov 29 (IANS) Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafted on Friday a sand sculpture of Prime Narendra Modi at Puri Beach to welcome him ahead of his Odisha visit.

The intricate sand art features a detailed image of Prime Minister Modi, the state's cultural heritage and the message 'Welcome to Odisha'.

The artwork has become a centre of attraction for onlookers and tourists.

PM Modi, scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar at 2.15 p.m. on Friday, will be greeted by state BJP leaders and supporters at the airport.

PM Modi will be in the state till December 1 for the All-India Director General-Inspector General of Police (DG-IGP) conference at Lok Seva Bhawan.

Bhubaneswar will oragnise this event for the first time.

Key dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, were scheduled to attend the event to discuss national security and policing issues.

During PM Modi's visit, the BJP will review its performance in the state and strategise for the future.

After arrival, Prime Minister Modi was expected to attend a meeting with party workers and hold a roadshow across the city.

The roadshow was expected to draw a huge crowd, with traditional music and dance performances showcasing the state's vibrant culture.

PM Modi was scheduled to visit the BJP state office in the evening and meet with senior party leaders, including MLAs, MPs, and members of the party's core committee.

The meeting will focus on reviewing the BJP's progress over the past six months, with a particular emphasis on fulfilling election promises and discussing the state's development priorities.

Pattnaik, a Padma Shri awardee, was known for using his sand art to raise awareness on various social issues such as global warming, terrorism, HIV/AIDS, and plastic pollution.