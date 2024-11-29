MFA Welcomes Kellogg's Nomination For Special Envoy For Ukraine And Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has welcomed the nomination of Keith Kellogg for the position of Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia and expressed its readiness to cooperate.

The ministry's spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, made this statement at a briefing on Thursday, November 28, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We welcome the nomination of General Keith Kellogg for this mission. It is truly important and complex," Tykhyi said.

He added that Kellogg is not a new figure for Ukraine. The Ukrainian Embassy in the United States has maintained close contact with him, particularly through expert diplomacy, and has developed a productive dialogue over time.

"Of course, we look forward to even more active engagement with him in his new role. We will cooperate and establish contact," he said.

On November 27, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced that he would nominate Keith Kellogg to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

The former acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, was also a candidate for the Special Envoy post.

Kellogg earlier proposed a plan to end the war in Ukraine, which includes freezing the contact line and pushing Kyiv and Moscow to sit at the negotiating table.

