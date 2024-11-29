Tennis: Felix, Paolini, Navarro To Headline Packed Field In Adelaide

(MENAFN- IANS) Adelaide, Nov 29 (IANS) Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jasmine Paolini are among the stars who are set to headline the Adelaide International, an ATP 250 event, as Director Alicia Molik is excited about the calibre of players confirmed to compete at The Drive from 6 to 11 January 2025.

Felix (former world No.6) and two of the WTA top 10 ranked players in Jasmine Paolini, Emma Navarro, as well as world No.13 Diana Shnaider will compete in Adelaide early next year.

These players will join hometown favourite and 2022 champion Thanasi Kokkinakis, world No.12 Tommy Paul, world No.22 Sebastian Korda, and top-10 stars Jessica Pegula and Barbora Krejcikova – the latter the reigning Wimbledon champion.

“The depth of talent we have confirmed to compete so far is exceptional, and we are confident that fans will be treated to some spectacular matches. Each of these players brings something unique to the court, and we can't wait to see them compete at The Drive," Molik said.

“Felix has proven himself to be one of the most exciting and competitive young players on the ATP Tour, and his presence in Adelaide will certainly add to the excitement of the event.

“Jasmine was a singles finalist at Wimbledon this year and took home the title at the 2024 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to start her season. And Emma is one of the most exciting young players to watch. We expect her to be a strong contender,” Molik added.

Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP Tour title in 2022 at the Rotterdam Open, a major milestone in his career. The Canadian has consistently reached the second week of Grand Slams, his best result being a US Open semifinal appearance in 2021.

“I've always enjoyed my stay in Adelaide and that's why I've chosen to come back in 2025 for the third time in my career. I think it will be a perfect preparation for me after the United Cup and just before playing the Australian Open,” Auger-Aliassime said.

World No.4 Paolini will bring her competitive spirit alongside Navarro, the world No.8 and one of the rising stars of American tennis. Navarro who took out honours at the 2024 Hobart International, has made great strides in her career, and her hard-hitting game will surely make an impact.

“I am super excited to come play at the Adelaide International in 2025. I think it will be a great lead up to the Australian Open and I am looking forward to getting some good matches in and seeing some of Adelaide,” Navarro said.

Paul, who is at a career high of No. 12 in the PIF ATP Rankings, has enjoyed his most successful season, clinching three titles across 2024. After reaching the semi-finals in 2020, the American is back and will be joined by Auger-Aliassime in a packed field at the tournament, which is to be held from 6-11 January.

Hometown hero and 2022 champion Thanasi Kokkinakis, as well as World No. 22 Sebastian Korda, will also compete at The Drive.